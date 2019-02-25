Tupperware Brands Co (TUP) Holding Upped by Edmp Inc; Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $22.50 Million as Market Value Declined

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co (TUP) by 19.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38 million, up from 59,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 419,696 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 96.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 47,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $757,000, down from 49,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $438.85. About 346,974 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK & ACORNS PARTNER TO EXPAND FINL PARTICIPATION AMONG; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Portfolio Update; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit – source – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Dividend Declaration; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Turkey Lacks Options, Other Than Rate Hikes (Video); 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO FINK SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.06% ON MARCH 8; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Shuns Italian Bonds as Political Turmoil Adds to Gloom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited Com has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). owns 1.01 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.21% or 22,922 shares. 185,076 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.29% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 30,639 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 2.79% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,896 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pinnacle Finance Partners holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,812 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 23,332 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 7,650 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 12,675 shares. The Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Corp has invested 0.88% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Naples Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Putnam Fl Inv Management Company accumulated 43,753 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 8,955 shares to 435,052 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

