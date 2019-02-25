Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $9.45 Million; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 55.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,150 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 122,601 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 94.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $538,000, down from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $172.62. About 27,835 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 10,950 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $78.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). And Mngmt has invested 0.51% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amer International Gru Inc invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 250,738 shares. Synovus Fin has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,818 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 27,800 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 2,768 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zweig has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Twin Tree LP stated it has 21,415 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Limited stated it has 8,199 shares. Freestone Holding Limited Liability Co holds 119,664 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 0.09% stake. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 12,879 shares. Jlb And Associate reported 1,179 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Palo Capital holds 1.11% or 25,640 shares.

More important recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “F5 Teams with Equinix to Enhance Security for Multi-Cloud Environments – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “FFIV March 22nd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq”, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Named One of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows F5 Networks, Mondelez International, Ringcentral, McDermott International, Crane, and MoSys Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $11.98 million activity. Another trade for 5,804 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. The insider Rogers Scot Frazier sold 2,799 shares worth $450,080. The insider Kearny Ryan C. sold 1,136 shares worth $182,707. $460,375 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by BEVIER DEBORAH L on Tuesday, November 6. Locoh-Donou Francois sold 8,530 shares worth $1.52M. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $496,853 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Kicks-off Third Annual Employee Volunteer Initiative â€œSysco Gives Back Weeksâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Dropbox, Sysco, Monotype Imaging, Lamar Advertising, POSCO, and Comtech Telecommunications â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco: A Crown Jewel Investment – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $1.24 billion activity. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $101.38 million. On Monday, February 4 CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 22,321 shares. The insider TILGHMAN RICHARD G sold 5,000 shares worth $330,850. Shares for $3.81 million were sold by Libby Russell T..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,470 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.23% or 1.43 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% or 42,744 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc owns 88,104 shares. Proshare Ltd Co reported 1.04M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Beck Management Ltd reported 33,665 shares stake. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi accumulated 2,336 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 22,404 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.36% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Curbstone Finance reported 30,960 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 110,990 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. 584 are held by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd.