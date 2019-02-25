Twelve Seas Investment Company (TWLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SCACU)

We are comparing Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:TWLV) and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SCACU) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
|Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units
|1.74M
|162.60
|3.48M
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units
|-200.00%
|-1.5%
|-1.4%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units are owned by institutional investors at 49.4% and 5.7% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|2.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.62%
|Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units
|-2.17%
|-10.99%
|-1.33%
|-2.53%
|1.67%
|-1.43%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has 2.62% stronger performance while Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units has -1.43% weaker performance.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units on 5 of the 8 factors.