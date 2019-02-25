Twelve Seas Investment Company (TWLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SCACU)

We are comparing Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:TWLV) and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SCACU) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company N/A 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units 1.74M 162.60 3.48M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units -200.00% -1.5% -1.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units are owned by institutional investors at 49.4% and 5.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 2.19% 0% 0% 0% 2.62% Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units -2.17% -10.99% -1.33% -2.53% 1.67% -1.43%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has 2.62% stronger performance while Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units has -1.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Units on 5 of the 8 factors.