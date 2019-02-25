Twin Tree Management LP Stake in Philip Morris Intl (Put) (PM) Has Cut by $17.19 Million as Stock Rose; World Wrestling Ent (WWE) Share Price Declined While Syntal Capital Partners Decreased Its Position

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (PM) by 84.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29 million, down from 252,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 768,125 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Ent (WWE) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 7,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47 million, down from 32,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Ent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 48,152 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 15,036 shares. Moreover, Telemus Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Morgan Stanley owns 408,210 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 165 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. 3,500 are owned by Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Raymond James Services has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 6,881 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Incorporated holds 0% or 10,611 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 26,618 were accumulated by Victory Mgmt. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Llc holds 4,231 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 14,100 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 45,290 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 180,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 85,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $41.90 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Kowal Mark, worth $207,575. MCMAHON VINCENT K sold $22.87M worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Friday, November 30. The insider DUNN KEVIN sold $1.85M.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 195,688 shares to 195,700 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3,425 shares. Corda Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory stated it has 3.50 million shares. Lynch And Associates In holds 0.41% or 14,886 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,171 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 1.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi holds 0.01% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 28,397 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr owns 4,395 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 2,847 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt holds 8,276 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Signature Finance holds 0.05% or 3,247 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,766 shares.