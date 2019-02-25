U S Bancorp (USB) Holder Lynch & Associates Raised Stake; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Market Valuation Declined While Luminus Management Has Raised Its Holding

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 6,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,372 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, up from 80,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 4.96M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 204.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 5.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.36M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 2.58 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 20.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $6.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 205,000 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 40,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,287 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $13.81 million activity. The insider OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001. 183,374 shares valued at $9.71M were sold by CECERE ANDREW on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 19,418 shares valued at $1.04M was made by Elmore John R. on Tuesday, November 13. GODRIDGE LESLIE V also sold $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, February 4. $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amg Natl Tru Comml Bank holds 0.29% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 92,533 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 92,239 shares. Leisure Capital invested 0.17% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0.02% or 89,644 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.01% or 56,694 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP accumulated 430,495 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 61,299 shares. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 34,013 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,695 shares. Cap Advisers Lc holds 161,915 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 45,836 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited has invested 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 31,129 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 1,293 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).