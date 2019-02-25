U S Global Investors Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Market Value Declined; Vision Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $1.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 43.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 10,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.90M, up from 24,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.68M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 1,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,188 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, down from 9,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,673 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 777 shares. 13,465 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 176,516 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 126,981 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability owns 2,145 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.79% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Birch Hill Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,918 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt holds 0.21% or 2,904 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fdx Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $22.29 million activity. $272,364 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E. Another trade for 35,347 shares valued at $6.39 million was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. ROBO JAMES L sold $3.25M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Thursday, December 6. $1.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Kelliher Joseph T. Sieving Charles E also sold $3.55M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 13,789 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Fosun Int Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 855 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 2.00M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,706 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada invested in 62,917 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Canandaigua Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 9,262 shares. Ims Capital reported 0% stake. Maryland Mgmt has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Saybrook Nc accumulated 0.36% or 2,282 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 271,800 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Cap Global Investors stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ci Invs invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.48% or 16,860 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $53.53 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $207.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 82,300 shares to 250,800 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic (NYSE:SHI) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.