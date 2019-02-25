U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (:) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1.58B 0.75 127.21M 1.14 10.64 Piedmont Lithium Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 8.05% 9.3% 4.6% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. pays out $0.25 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.61%. Piedmont Lithium Limited does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 2 4 6 2.50 Piedmont Lithium Limited 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.91, while its potential upside is 37.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.4% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. -14.73% -16.61% -36.72% -58.32% -62.73% -62.84% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0% -5.81% -28.37% -33.53% 0% -41.07%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited has weaker performance than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Summary

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Piedmont Lithium Limited.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.