Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holder Brown Advisory Cut Its Position; Rothschild Investment Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted by $695,000

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 22.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,644 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.87M, up from 22,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 2.09M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 11,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,471 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.41 million, down from 168,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $331.86. About 573,756 shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested 1.66% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania Comm reported 103,636 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 11,366 shares. Kwmg Limited Com invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Com Oh has invested 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,922 shares. Bennicas And Assocs invested in 1.19% or 9,789 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pacific Glob Mngmt holds 2,123 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp reported 35,000 shares stake. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,035 shares stake. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 2.85% stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,186 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $848.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Inc (NYSE:DFS) by 4,840 shares to 101,983 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,484 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 340 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Lc reported 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma has invested 0.18% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Mariner Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability Corp holds 351,846 shares. 996 are held by Comm Fincl Bank. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,727 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Timessquare Capital Ltd invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 28,944 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Ardsley Advisory Partners stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

