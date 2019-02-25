United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Its Stake; Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $23.76 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) by 39.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 110,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77M, down from 281,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in United Community Banks Inc/Ga for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 668,085 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 17.57% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.57% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 47.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 279,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 866,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.66 million, up from 586,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.34M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,980 shares to 584,594 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.57, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold UCBI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.16 million shares or 1.67% more from 67.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 745,650 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 51,844 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,587 shares. 114,805 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 103,660 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.02% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset has 0% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 0.02% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Axiom Intl Investors Ltd De reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Lsv Asset Management invested in 130,200 shares. Dana Invest Advsr owns 0.1% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 91,735 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 133,419 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 50,528 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 50,000 shares.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $57,085 activity. $298,000 worth of stock was bought by WALLIS TIM on Wednesday, September 12.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $15.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 26,297 shares to 521,985 shares, valued at $163.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,805 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

