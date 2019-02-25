United Community Banks (UCBI) Received $32 Target From KBW; Sailpoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Shorts Decreased By 21.68%

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) had a decrease of 21.68% in short interest. SAIL’s SI was 1.37 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 21.68% from 1.75M shares previously. With 1.19M avg volume, 1 days are for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s short sellers to cover SAIL’s short positions. The SI to Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc’s float is 2.69%. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 1.12M shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has risen 57.04% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIL News: 23/05/2018 – SAILPOINT OFFERING BY HOLDERS PRICES AT $22.50 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.06, REV VIEW $222.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $225 MLN TO $229 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/05/2018 – SailPoint Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Centrify and SailPoint Join Forces to Apply Zero Trust Security Best Practices to Identity Governance; 15/05/2018 – SailPoint’s SecurityIQ 6.0 Delivers Identity Governance for Files from the Data Center or the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $19

KBW gave United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares a new Hold rating in analysts report revealed to clients on 24 February. The firm’s target on the stock is $32.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $57,085 activity. Another trade for 4,246 shares valued at $111,118 was sold by GILBERT BILL M. WALLIS TIM had bought 10,000 shares worth $298,000.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Regional Bank Could Win From BB&T and SunTrustâ€™s Merger – Nasdaq” published on February 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Community Banks Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.57, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold United Community Banks, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.16 million shares or 1.67% more from 67.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 346,597 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) or 982,657 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 63,600 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 7.52 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 10,745 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Palouse invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). First Trust Advsrs L P reported 130,228 shares stake. Axiom International Ltd Liability De, Connecticut-based fund reported 150,705 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 150 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 305,402 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 668,085 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 17.57% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.57% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO

Among 2 analysts covering United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United Community Banks has $32 highest and $28 lowest target. $30’s average target is 3.38% above currents $29.02 stock price. United Community Banks had 3 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) on Monday, January 7 to “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of UCBI in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. The firm offers on-premises software and cloud solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches.

More recent SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SailPoint Celebrates Its Strong Partner Ecosystem – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line’s Stock Will Sail Higher, Morgan Stanley Says (NYSE:NCLH) – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SailPoint Technologies: Impressive Acceleration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.