United Health Group (UNH) Market Value Rose While Ami Investment Management Cut Position by $593,978; Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $337,800

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 2,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.53 million, down from 38,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $152.72. About 645,420 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 26.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,041 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61M, down from 8,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.97. About 2.24M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $192.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,522 shares to 133,687 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Corp (VCIT) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lcap Etf (SCHX).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $31.69 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R had sold 5,740 shares worth $1.51 million. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91M. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M. 163 shares were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin, worth $44,796. The insider HOOPER MICHELE J sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank Corp owns 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,976 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 80,141 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Charter Co has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oak Ridge Llc has 100,261 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 1.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 117,424 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Llc has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fjarde Ap has 254,214 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Woodley Farra Manion Port reported 916 shares stake. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.02% or 108 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tradition Mngmt Limited Company owns 3,805 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,543 are owned by Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation. Duncker Streett And holds 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,677 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co accumulated 132 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Inc Pa has invested 3.47% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Illinois-based Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.66M shares. 33,746 were accumulated by City Hldgs. Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fruth stated it has 1.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Athena Capital Advsrs Lc owns 2,861 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal holds 0.23% or 6,850 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 insider sales for $50.26 million activity. Shares for $1.37 million were sold by Eberhard Michael C. 950 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $137,507 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold 10,946 shares worth $1.58 million. Sackman Stuart also sold $172,886 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. Black Maria sold 6,216 shares worth $901,811. $3.26M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.