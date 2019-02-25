United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Position by $1.61 Million; Sg Americas Securities Maintains Holding in Vectren Com (VVC)

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Vectren Corp Com (VVC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 176,899 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.65M, up from 170,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Vectren Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $72.38 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 13.23M shares traded or 1385.36% up from the average. Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has risen 4.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VVC News: 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 14/03/2018 – VECTREN IS SAID TO DRAW THREE SUITORS IN SECOND ROUND: DEALREP; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VECTREN UTILITY HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – VECTREN IS SAID TO EXPECT TAKEOUT IN LOW-TO-MID $70S: DEALREP; 01/05/2018 – Vectren 1Q Rev $658.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vectren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVC); 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 13/03/2018 – Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Vectren Corporation (VVC) on Behalf of Stockholders and

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) by 29.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 73,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,277 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99M, down from 251,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 43,977 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has risen 11.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Psb Holdings Inc. (PSBQ) by 161,047 shares to 300,062 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Bancorp by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,942 shares, and has risen its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold UIHC shares while 25 reduced holdings.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $13.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc Com (NASDAQ:MAT) by 74,968 shares to 100,042 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Com by 43,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,254 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).