United Technologies (UTX) Holder Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shares Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.22 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,855 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.63M, down from 72,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 26.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 361,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.24M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 15.57M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axiom Intll Investors Limited Co De holds 0.18% or 318,370 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,871 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 48,161 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.91% or 2.06M shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 1.03M shares. Mackenzie invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com owns 228,454 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 443,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 192,995 are owned by Energ Opportunities Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. 2.02 million were accumulated by Schwab Charles Invest. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 34.05M shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Architects reported 400 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 432,837 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $630 activity. Gaspar Clay M had bought 50 shares worth $646.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barry Investment Advsr Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,634 shares. Yorktown Mngmt has 0.47% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 23,422 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The California-based Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Idaho-based Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 1.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Waddell Reed reported 1.49M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd stated it has 45,553 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.64% or 51,635 shares in its portfolio. Zweig holds 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 80,864 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 2,508 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Co reported 11,007 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 624,036 shares. Jabodon Pt, Nevada-based fund reported 28,101 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc has 2,073 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.