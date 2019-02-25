United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Upped Position by $1.72 Million as Shares Declined; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shares Declined While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered by $3.50 Million Its Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04 million, down from 110,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 434,245 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 12,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,087 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.46M, up from 76,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 1.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old National Bancorp In reported 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 3.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 121,370 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,317 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hyman Charles D reported 141,432 shares. L S Advsrs has 23,810 shares. Meridian Management Communications, a Arkansas-based fund reported 12,055 shares. 511 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc. 27,798 were accumulated by Family. Raymond James Na holds 79,457 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 158,145 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Schulhoff And Co invested in 0.13% or 1,669 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,569 shares to 23,234 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 29,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 sales for $15.26 million activity. The insider LYONS GARY A sold 15,000 shares worth $1.72M. 4,124 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $376,790 were sold by POPS RICHARD F. Another trade for 4,096 shares valued at $344,986 was made by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES on Wednesday, February 6. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold 2,445 shares worth $215,505. Gano Kyle sold 3,809 shares worth $335,668. 1,225 shares valued at $107,911 were sold by Lippoldt Darin on Tuesday, February 5.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 110,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg by 81,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

