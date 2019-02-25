Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Lowered Its Position; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $580,800 as Valuation Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.96M, up from 55,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 208,312 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,645 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.23M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $266.43. About 1.09 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX

More news for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Verastem, Molson Coors Brewing, SL Green Realty, UnitedHealth Group, TechTarget, and Icahn Enterprises â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Announces John H. Noseworthy, MD to Board – StreetInsider.com” and published on February 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,200 shares to 19,730 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VTIP) by 13,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $31.69 million activity. $1.65M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin. 8,142 shares were sold by Nelson Steven H, worth $2.16M on Thursday, September 13. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.32M were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 4.63 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 41,253 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 38,930 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 597 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,708 shares. Moreover, Community Commercial Bank Na has 0.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guild Inc holds 1,220 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 2,531 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 298,661 shares. Hemenway Trust Lc holds 4,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Texas-based Management Pro has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arizona State Retirement System holds 256,877 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested in 1.31% or 1.51 million shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Schechter Lori A. had sold 7,700 shares worth $946,792 on Wednesday, January 16. COLES N ANTHONY also sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares were sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 9,100 shares to 122,224 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 86,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,300 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).