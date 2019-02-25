Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Lifted by Greystone Managed Investments Inc; Southeast Asset Advisors Position in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 1,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,023 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.37M, up from 52,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $264.69. About 3.14 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 20.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,473 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, down from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 122,991 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,543 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,670 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold BFAM shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 54.75 million shares or 1.83% less from 55.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 2,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 760 were accumulated by Captrust Fin Advsr. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 2.22 million shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 412,022 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 59,359 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,804 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 1,690 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 13,002 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 2,300 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 711,947 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EdTech: Smarter And Smarter – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bright Horizons Should Enjoy Steady Growth Over Next Couple Of Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in MannKind, IDEX, Belden, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Masonite International, and Veritiv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.09% or 962 shares. Parsons Capital Ri owns 1,043 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Tru Limited holds 0.2% or 4,400 shares. Natixis accumulated 969,452 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation reported 11,205 shares stake. Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.99% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,831 shares. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or reported 34,343 shares stake. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 530,835 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Stralem & accumulated 45,645 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 83,119 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1.22M shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 1.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acropolis Investment Ltd has 14,171 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,291 shares to 48,767 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 53,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).