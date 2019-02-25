UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM) EPS Estimated At $-0.05; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Has 0.74 Sentiment

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.31, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 42 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 57 cut down and sold positions in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 92.03 million shares, up from 91.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 32 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) to report $-0.05 EPS on March, 19.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, UQM Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.67 lastly. It is down 31.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.21% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cel; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CFIUS ‘WILL LIKELY NOT’ APPROVE DEAL; 10/05/2018 – UQM Technologies 1Q Loss $1.93M; 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status; 13/03/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time; 03/05/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES – INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – BASED UPON REQUEST OF CFIUS, UQM AND CNHTC HAVE WITHDRAWN THEIR APPLICATION FOR INVESTMENT APPROVAL

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.14 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold UQM Technologies, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 4.72 million shares or 4.33% more from 4.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 128,285 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 25,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 15,978 shares. Ims Cap owns 1,490 shares. Blackrock reported 1.57M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 29,456 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Hollencrest Capital Management reported 0% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,320 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Citadel Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 13,370 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 167,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Geode Mgmt Limited stated it has 180,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 307,730 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has declined 34.77% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.77% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 4.73 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Finepoint Capital Lp holds 26.94% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima for 4.27 million shares. Ashmore Group Plc owns 327,318 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.76% invested in the company for 7.90 million shares. The California-based Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.41% in the stock. Redwood Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 880,385 shares.