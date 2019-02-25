Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Contrasting side by side

Both Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) are each other’s competitor in the Metal Fabrication industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries Inc. 2.77B 1.09 73.08M 5.08 22.95 Ryerson Holding Corporation 4.06B 0.08 105.40M 2.51 2.95

Table 1 highlights Valmont Industries Inc. and Ryerson Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ryerson Holding Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Valmont Industries Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Valmont Industries Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries Inc. 2.64% 6.6% 2.8% Ryerson Holding Corporation 2.60% 381.2% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Valmont Industries Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Valmont Industries Inc. are 3.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Ryerson Holding Corporation has 2.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Valmont Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Dividends

Valmont Industries Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $1.5 per share while its dividend yield is 1.1%. Ryerson Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Valmont Industries Inc. and Ryerson Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ryerson Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Valmont Industries Inc. is $135, with potential downside of -1.63%. Competitively Ryerson Holding Corporation has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 43.54%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ryerson Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Valmont Industries Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of Valmont Industries Inc. shares and 93.7% of Ryerson Holding Corporation shares. Valmont Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.57%. Comparatively, Ryerson Holding Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valmont Industries Inc. -10.66% -12.33% -14.9% -23.85% -31.25% -29.68% Ryerson Holding Corporation -9.52% -22.41% -28.41% -39.26% -19.46% -28.75%

For the past year Valmont Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Summary

Valmont Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 16 factors Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials. The company serves various industries, such as commercial ground transportation manufacturing, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durables production, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agriculture equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.