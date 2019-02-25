Van Eck Associates Has Upped Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) as Shares Declined; Horan Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Biogen (BIIB) as Shares Declined

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 96.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 13,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 497 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175,000, down from 13,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $325.33. About 1.03 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,138 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.18 million, up from 22,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $153.2. About 2.87M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.38 million activity. Another trade for 13,400 shares valued at $1.94 million was made by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT on Wednesday, November 14. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris Sa (NYSE:TS) by 320,567 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $118.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 30,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,566 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd has 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 7,430 are owned by Of Virginia Llc. 33,625 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 8,265 shares in its portfolio. Wealthfront Corp accumulated 0.04% or 25,407 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company reported 450,315 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Cap Management owns 3,050 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 114,366 were reported by Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Fiduciary Counsel holds 3.87% or 124,354 shares. 11,459 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 27,121 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $543.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 275 shares to 27,456 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 91,721 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Main Street Lc holds 0.16% or 3,182 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.64% stake. Augustine Asset Incorporated stated it has 9,034 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 2.79 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment LP has 0.94% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 225,933 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 1,025 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 15,942 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.4% or 20,477 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 7,101 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).