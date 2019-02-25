Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Contrasting side by side

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193.12M 5.65 25.21M 0.24 119.96 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.05% 5.9% 4.6% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.17, while its potential upside is 93.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.85% and 47.97%. 0.2% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.66% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.5% 40.2% 57.1% 58.4% 106.26% 88.62% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -31.56% -36.22% -65.38% -66.77% -80.19% -71.59%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.