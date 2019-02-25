Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $406,560 as Share Value Rose; As Golar Lng Partners LP (Prn) (GMLP) Shares Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Position

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (GMLP) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 197,015 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 4.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 106,574 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.53 million, down from 111,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 2.54 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.39 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,852 shares to 80,852 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate State Bank has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 8,841 shares in its portfolio. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Illinois-based Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.35% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 0.16% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vanguard Gru reported 54.43 million shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 349,498 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 3.00M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 33 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moore Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 13,000 shares. 3,273 were accumulated by Hellman Jordan Management Communications Ma. Virtu Llc holds 10,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 79,913 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.