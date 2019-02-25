Veeva Systems (VEEV) “Overweight” Rating Kept by Morgan Stanley; The Target Price per Share is Set to $123; Corelogic (CLGX)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Corelogic Inc (CLGX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 93 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 90 trimmed and sold stock positions in Corelogic Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 72.35 million shares, up from 71.81 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Corelogic Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 76 Increased: 57 New Position: 36.

In a research note sent to clients and investors on today, Morgan Stanley reconfirmed their “Overweight” rating on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock. The TP suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from firm’s close price.

Banbury Partners Llc holds 4.98% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. for 380,065 shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 519,788 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0.56% invested in the company for 3.02 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 12,367 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.62 million activity.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.45 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 98.33 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 134 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc reported 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Trust Of Vermont holds 285 shares. Moreover, Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 275,000 shares. Oppenheimer And has 11,253 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,136 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability reported 10,180 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 15,811 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 473,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 7,225 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. 4,291 are owned by Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Company. Artisan Prtnrs L P holds 1.05% or 5.06M shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 insider sales for $32.74 million activity. Shares for $395,048 were sold by Zuppas Eleni Nitsa on Wednesday, September 12. Another trade for 9,029 shares valued at $782,671 was sold by SEKHRI PAUL J. On Monday, February 4 Faddis Jonathan sold $189,955 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 1,667 shares. Wallach Matthew J had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.09M on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $76,335 were sold by BARABE TIMOTHY C on Thursday, September 27. MATEO ALAN sold $53,020 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Saturday, December 1. The insider Lequient Frederic sold 1,395 shares worth $137,477.

Among 8 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Veeva Systems has $130 highest and $109 lowest target. $115.57’s average target is -3.74% below currents $120.06 stock price. Veeva Systems had 9 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of VEEV in report on Monday, October 1 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, November 29 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 5.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $45.04M for 96.82 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.