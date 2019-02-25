Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 82.87M 10.24 13.09M -0.35 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 261.00M 5.83 395.06M 1.65 10.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation -15.80% -22.9% -14.8% Innoviva Inc. 151.36% -104.6% 60.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.57 shows that Vericel Corporation is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 28.2 and has 28.2 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Innoviva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential is 17.53% at a $23 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -0.23% 2.63% 37.57% 29.45% 257.96% 221.83% Innoviva Inc. -3.5% 10.33% 21.27% 21.1% 36.8% 24.17%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was more bullish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Vericel Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.