Vericel Corporation (VCEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 82.87M 10.24 13.09M -0.35 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 58.15 14.84M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vericel Corporation and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation -15.80% -22.9% -14.8% CytRx Corporation 0.00% -68.2% -35.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.57 beta indicates that Vericel Corporation is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation are 8 and 7.7. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and CytRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has a 17.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 8.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -0.23% 2.63% 37.57% 29.45% 257.96% 221.83% CytRx Corporation -2.63% -30% -47.67% -58.53% -71.14% -66.87%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats CytRx Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.