VeriME (VME) plunges -4.11% on February 24-25

VeriME (VME) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000114456 or -4.11% trading at $0.00267064. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, VeriME (VME) eyes $0.002937704 target on the road to $0.00730272161893984. VME last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.0028614 and low of $0.002556184 for February 24-25. The open was $0.002785096.

VeriME (VME) is down -25.73% in the last 30 days from $0.003596 per coin. Its up 33.20% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002005 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago VME traded at $0.008833. VME has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $2.67 million market cap. VeriME maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. VME uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 10/01/2018.

VeriME is an online blockchain-based platform that works as an intermediary validation-as-a-Service (VaaS). Users can store authenticated personal data and allow its access to their service providers, that can validate the information already verified by VeriME. The platform main role is ease the KYC (Know Your Customer) processes.

The VME, is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the underlying mean of value within the VeriME ecosystem. It can also be used to conduct KYC procedures via the platform.