Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Profund Advisors Has Upped Holding by $411,040; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Tdam Usa Upped Its Position by $349,990

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 5,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,237 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.24 million, up from 126,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 233,434 shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 5.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 2,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.44 million, up from 43,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $179.46. About 82,404 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 39.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15,069 shares to 19,655 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 2,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,320 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

