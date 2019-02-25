Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Reaches $125.33 High on Feb, 25; H&e Equipment Services (HEES)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) reached all time high today, Feb, 25 and still has $130.34 target or 4.00% above today’s $125.33 share price. This indicates more upside for the $20.63B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $130.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $825.28M more. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $125.33. About 225,312 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c

H&e Equipment Services Inc (HEES) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.19, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 69 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 70 decreased and sold stakes in H&e Equipment Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 26.67 million shares, up from 26.46 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding H&e Equipment Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 43 Increased: 39 New Position: 30.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate H&E Equipment (HEES) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraft Heinz forecasts gloomy 2019, writes down value of iconic brands – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Terex (TEX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.1% in Session – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz quarterly profit misses estimates, shares fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for 346,291 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 193,873 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 537,871 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Advisers Inc Pa has invested 0.83% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 530,532 shares.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 25.97% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HEES’s profit will be $20.36M for 13.15 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 252,742 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) has declined 49.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk and SAP Announce Strategic Partnership to Reimagine Product Compliance – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to Acquire SAP’s (SAP) Content as a Service (CaaS) Business to Strengthen Partnership – StreetInsider.com” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Renoworks Launches FastTrack for Roofing Contractors Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 5 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $123 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.63 billion. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 35.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $47.70 million activity. $508,326 worth of stock was sold by WRIGHT DAVID B on Monday, September 10. Shares for $6.12M were sold by Anquillare Mark V on Thursday, October 11. Shares for $332,910 were sold by MILLS ANDREW G. Shavel Lee had bought 312 shares worth $37,384. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by Stephenson Scott G on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Grover David J. sold $1.15M. $352,538 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was sold by McCarthy Vincent de P. on Friday, January 18.