Verity & Verity Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $796,224; Jbf Capital Holding in Bank Of America Cmn (BAC) Has Cut by $2.90 Million as Share Value Declined

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 23.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,106 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22 million, up from 29,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Cmn (BAC) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.42 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 32.64M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Available Live Via Webcast; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $680.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. Cmn (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17,404 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alta Mesa Res Inc Cmn by 358,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Put/Tsla (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $414.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,535 shares to 147,028 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,855 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).