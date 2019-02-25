Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Wealthtrust Axiom Increased Position by $1.22 Million; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Declined, Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $13.50 Million Its Holding

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 150.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 61,604 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08M, up from 24,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.19 lastly. It is down 0.84% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 26/04/2018 – Exciting Culinary Lineup Revealed for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 31.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.94M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 1.25 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $45.04M for 95.72 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $7.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 300,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $64.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 163,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kames Cap Plc reported 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jefferies Group Ltd Com reported 14,153 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn holds 0.26% or 80,000 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.04% or 999 shares in its portfolio. 67 are owned by Earnest Prtn Lc. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 4,320 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Ptnrs owns 982,221 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Com. Numerixs Investment Techs invested in 4,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 12.43 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm reported 9,554 shares stake. Maverick Limited has invested 0.11% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Incorporated owns 31,738 shares or 1% of their US portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 sales for $32.74 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Wallach Matthew J. Shares for $57,454 were sold by MATEO ALAN. Shares for $2.50M were sold by Faddis Jonathan. Zuppas Eleni Nitsa had sold 3,800 shares worth $395,048. Ritter Gordon sold 10,263 shares worth $942,047. On Tuesday, December 18 the insider SEKHRI PAUL J sold $782,671.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $296.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 32,046 shares to 62,041 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.