Vical (VICL) Was Downgraded by H.C. Wainwright to “Neutral”; Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary SH (SQNS) Shorts Raised By 3.38%

Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary SH (NYSE:SQNS) had an increase of 3.38% in short interest. SQNS’s SI was 1.61 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 3.38% from 1.56M shares previously. With 263,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary SH (NYSE:SQNS)’s short sellers to cover SQNS’s short positions. The SI to Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary SH’s float is 3.33%. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 445,636 shares traded or 134.03% up from the average. Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has declined 38.76% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SQNS News: 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – RadioResource: Sequans, Sasken Collaborate on LTE IoT Devices; 07/05/2018 – SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES TIES UP WITH SEQUANS FOR NEW LTE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 12/04/2018 – Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 07/05/2018 – Sequans and Sasken Team Up to Bring New LTE Devices to Vertical Markets

Expert analysts at H.C. Wainwright’s research division decreased Vical (NASDAQ:VICL)‘s stock rating from “Buy” to “Neutral” on 25 February.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. The company has market cap of $104.05 million. The Company’s solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions.

Among 2 analysts covering Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sequans Communications had 4 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SQNS in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Needham maintained Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 4.50% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.045. About 654,009 shares traded or 138.82% up from the average. Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) has declined 30.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500.