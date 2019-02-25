Viking Fund Management Cut Coca (KO) Position By $552,000; 1 Analysts Covering The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

Among 5 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 7 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Wednesday, November 21 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $258 target in Friday, December 7 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 17. Credit Suisse maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Monday, December 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $225 target in Friday, November 30 report. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. See The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) latest ratings:

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Coca (KO) stake by 8.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 130,000 shares with $6.01M value, down from 142,000 last quarter. Coca now has $192.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 24.73M shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $74.66 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Com invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 804,042 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Suffolk Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 66,030 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 419 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,459 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Vanguard Gp has 24.67 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 95,247 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Independent has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Associates reported 260,573 shares stake. Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 10,660 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 37,506 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 2,035 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp invested in 89,878 shares.

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.61 million activity. $2.61 million worth of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares were sold by PALM GREGORY K.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 17/04/2018 – Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Dealmaking Chops to Startup Seeking IPO; 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Viking Fund Management Llc increased A stake by 90,000 shares to 310,000 valued at $3.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Delek Us Holding was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 8 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 31. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Thursday, December 13 report. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.