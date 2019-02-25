Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Stock Value Declined; Genworth Financial (GNW) Share Price Declined While Shah Capital Management Cut Holding

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 226,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.40 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.70M, down from 6.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 19.29M shares traded or 348.50% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 26.04% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.66M, down from 319,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 1.79M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $488.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

