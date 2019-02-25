Virtu Financial Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $853,615 as Stock Value Rose; Tower Research Capital Trc Maintains Position in Thor Inds (THO)

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 66.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 5,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $434,000, down from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 860,743 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 1283.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $851,000, up from 735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 698,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $56,798 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $408,700 was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $116,390 was made by SUWINSKI JAN on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $118,340 was bought by KOSOWSKY J ALLEN.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $70.16 million activity. $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M. $1.77 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Puech Olivier on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $314,220 was made by THOMPSON SAMME L on Wednesday, January 2. Bartlett Thomas A sold 93,338 shares worth $15.40M. $1.73 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DiSanto Edmund on Wednesday, November 7.