Visa (V) Stock Price Declined While Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Trimmed by $615,324 as Share Price Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 56.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $480,000, down from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 1.45 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.32 million, up from 143,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146.65. About 2.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $451.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 61,747 shares to 38,253 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 67,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 8,468 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1,365 shares. Letko Brosseau reported 4,560 shares. Wealthfront holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 76,591 shares. Incline Mngmt Lc has invested 3.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Renaissance Group Inc Lc has 211,917 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 656,727 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 29,447 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 272 shares. Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company owns 18,073 shares. Villere St Denis J Communications Ltd Liability has 6.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 690,156 shares. Bush Odonnell Advsrs stated it has 6.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Welch Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 5,317 shares in its portfolio. Miura Management Ltd Liability holds 8.85% or 320,000 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $28.04 million activity. On Friday, November 30 Sheedy William M. sold $2.01M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 13,864 shares. $11.34 million worth of stock was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc, which manages about $279.89 million and $111.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,851 shares to 19,923 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $21.78 million activity. Shares for $3.82M were sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. 94,140 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $8.81 million were sold by Schumacher Laura J. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40 million.