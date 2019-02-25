Vision Capital Management Has Trimmed United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake By $960,629; SWISSCOM AG ITTIGEN REG SHS ORDINARY SHA (SWZCF) Sellers Decreased By 2.88% Their Shorts

SWISSCOM AG ITTIGEN REG SHS ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SWZCF) had a decrease of 2.88% in short interest. SWZCF’s SI was 1.40 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 2.88% from 1.44 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 4657 days are for SWISSCOM AG ITTIGEN REG SHS ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SWZCF)’s short sellers to cover SWZCF’s short positions. It closed at $452.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 21.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Vision Capital Management Inc holds 25,573 shares with $3.58M value, down from 32,484 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $110.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates

Another recent and important Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SWZCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2017.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company has market cap of $21.77 billion. It offers broadband, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises; and value-added and TV services, as well as sells terminal equipment and operates on-line and telephone directories. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides information and communication technology products and solutions; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose clients use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 2.60 million shares. Theleme Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 918,000 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 51,397 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd reported 74,243 shares. 28,101 were reported by Jabodon Pt. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 23,079 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 8,147 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.43% or 42,332 shares in its portfolio. Ssi owns 1,913 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 14,188 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.18% or 6.63 million shares. North Star Invest Management has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.76M shares.

Vision Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) stake by 4,574 shares to 238,015 valued at $20.76 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 5,825 shares and now owns 31,955 shares. Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J.. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will a Three-Way Split Release Value for United Technologies Shareholders? – The Motley Fool” on January 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aerospace ETF Hits The Afterburners (NYSE:DFEN)(NYSE:BA)(NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE scores $517M Army helicopter contract – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within United Technologies, Summit Hotel Properties, Immunomedics, PriceSmart, American Assets Trust, and Semtech â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Help You Through the Marketâ€™s Mayhem – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.