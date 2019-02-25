Visionary Asset Management Stake in Aes (AES) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Geller Family Office Services Has Decreased by $3.44 Million Its Stake

Visionary Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 11.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc sold 26,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 199,508 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, down from 225,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 2.25 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 84.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 24,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,491 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $621,000, down from 29,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.72. About 3.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was made by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. 166,695 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. Sneed Michael E also sold $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16.

Geller Family Office Services Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $169.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,433 shares to 319,026 shares, valued at $93.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 15,860 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,359 shares. Stearns Fincl Services has 44,024 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Lc owns 247,435 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny holds 110,165 shares. Cim Ltd Liability owns 2,719 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 2.65% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 225,491 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Llc has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.29M shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc invested in 109 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 1.06% or 173,170 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M And Com Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 94,252 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.06 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Another recent and important The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AES to Help APS Customers Get Solar After Sunset with New 100 MW Energy Storage System – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019.