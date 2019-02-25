Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 53.60M -1.27 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 38.47M -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vital Therapies Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vital Therapies Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% -167.4% -132.2% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vital Therapies Inc. Its rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.8 and 17.8 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vital Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vital Therapies Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vital Therapies Inc. is $3.25, with potential upside of 1,440.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares and 31.8% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. -14.66% -22.53% -96.12% -94.88% -94.6% -95.46% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -11.2% -13.69% 0% 0% 0% -7.79%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Vital Therapies Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.