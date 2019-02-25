VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

As Biotechnology companies, VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 56.89M 0.92 42.52M -3.98 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 896.62 77.67M -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VIVUS Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. -74.74% 182.8% -15.1% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -142.5% -102.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VIVUS Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 69.8% respectively. VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 3.53% -25.82% -37.79% -66.7% -52.05% -41.7% Clearside Biomedical Inc. -2.04% -34.25% -78.02% -84.98% -76.77% -79.43%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.