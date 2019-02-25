Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position Maintained by Rdl Financial Inc; As Ansys (ANSS) Shares Declined, Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Cut Its Holding by $377,580

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 188.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 63,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,769 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01 million, up from 33,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.07M, down from 82,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $176.7. About 48,261 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

Rdl Financial Inc, which manages about $261.73M and $153.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 16,616 shares to 41,296 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 18,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 0.09% or 44,391 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 161,300 shares. Wms Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 2,353 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Limited Company has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Shell Asset Management accumulated 9,956 shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw Co Incorporated owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,400 shares. Great Lakes Llc owns 123,566 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 487,079 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Co holds 2,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1.44M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 1,812 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 12,668 shares. Panagora Asset owns 8,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv accumulated 0.05% or 6,876 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $5.22 million activity. THURK MICHAEL sold $532,894 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, November 1. MAHONEY RICHARD S. sold $1.17M worth of stock or 8,347 shares. Gopal Ajei sold $1.79 million worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, August 31. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN also sold $461,327 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, September 13.

