Vodafone Plc Adr (VOD) Holding Held by Rock Point Advisors Llc; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Has Boosted by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Plc Adr (VOD) by 166.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 258,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.97M, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 2.39M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 373.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.11. About 2.38 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $224.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,354 shares to 52,219 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 25,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,403 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $813.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Northstar Inc Xxx Name by 52,297 shares to 24,637 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 41,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.