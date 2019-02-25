Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 61.98M 1.77 3.34M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. -5.39% 33.5% -3.2%

Dividends

Medley Management Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.8 per share and at a 20.3% dividend yield. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.18% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 59.2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Competitively, Medley Management Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 1.09% 0.79% 1.06% -11.88% -12.88% -14.16% Medley Management Inc. -11.79% -16.23% -15.28% 30.14% -31.45% -30.92%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund was less bearish than Medley Management Inc.

Summary

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.