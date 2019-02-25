Voya Investment Management Decreased Arcbest (ARCB) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Falcon Point Capital Stake In Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Was Has Upped

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 29.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 17,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,123 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, down from 60,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 275,467 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 5.68% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 92.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,112 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $905,000, up from 11,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 115,166 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 19.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Stiffening With Aging and Hypertensive Heart Disease (LVH); 14/05/2018 – Global Regenerative Medicine Market 2018-2022 by Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiovascular & Other Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Early Detection of Cardiovascular Disease (VIBE); 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 Interventional Cardiology Conference; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 468,694 shares to 666,973 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 14,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,036 shares, and cut its stake in Peak Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CSII shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Mairs Power reported 75,962 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 58,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.55 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 6,567 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt accumulated 69,250 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity holds 0.01% or 37,575 shares. First Republic Management Inc invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.72% or 169,016 shares.