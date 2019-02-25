Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $75.67 Million; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Visa Com Stock Us$0.0001 (V) Position by $113.99 Million as Shares Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 77.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 556,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,282 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.42M, down from 713,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $124.96. About 837,500 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (V) by 575722.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 759,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 760,086 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.08 million, up from 132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $146.06. About 2.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Limited Com invested in 0.79% or 126,800 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.21% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,231 shares. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.41% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,156 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 481,357 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.30M shares. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 454 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc holds 0.84% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 16,210 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 335,408 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 27,914 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,519 shares. Roosevelt Grp Incorporated reported 2,232 shares. Fil accumulated 0.14% or 708,781 shares. Dynamic Mgmt Limited has 1,900 shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.12 million activity. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of stock.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $48.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 72,330 shares to 413,559 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 667,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.04 million activity. Sheedy William M. sold 99,636 shares worth $13.88M. The insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541.