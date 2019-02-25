Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake Has Upped by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Declined, Kerrisdale Advisers Has Decreased Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 224,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.03M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.04M, up from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.73M market cap company. It closed at $4.87 lastly. It is down 8.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 88.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.62M, down from 107,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $126.16. About 1.43 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $102.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 270,423 shares to 611,651 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $102.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 270,423 shares to 611,651 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.65 in 2018Q2.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc by 196,657 shares to 424,862 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) by 633,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.