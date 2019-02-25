Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Reaches $13.99 After 5.00% Up Move; Credit Agricole S A Cut Its Comcast New (Put) (CMCSA) Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased Comcast Corp New (Put) (CMCSA) stake by 52.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 500,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (Put) (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 450,000 shares with $15.94M value, down from 950,000 last quarter. Comcast Corp New (Put) now has $174.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 7.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division

The stock of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 805,440 shares traded or 83.69% up from the average. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has declined 19.65% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 11/05/2018 – Alliance Property Systems Drives Profits with Yardi Voyager Platform; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: (VOYAGER) Study of Avapritinib vs Regorafenib in Patients With Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic; 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces Longer-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of VY-AADC for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease; 09/03/2018 Voyager Therapeutics Announces Longer-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of VY-AADC for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease; 13/03/2018 – Cumulus Networks Announces Early Access of Cumulus Linux for Voyager with ADVA; 17/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces New Data at the Amer Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC – JANE HENDERSON, CFO, HAS ADVISED COMPANY OF HER INTENT TO PURSUE OTHER CAREER OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 14/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD AmeritradeThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $455.47 million company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $14.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VYGR worth $22.77 million more.

More notable recent Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voyager up 37% premarket on gene therapy deal – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE, DHR, SGMO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Approach Validated By AbbVie (ABBV) Expanding Collaboration – Nomura/Instinet – StreetInsider.com” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roche takeout of Spark Therapeutics stokes gene therapy players – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Making News At VYGR, NVCN, OCX, OrganiGram? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $455.47 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.

Analysts await Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.66 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 30,091 shares to 76,291 valued at $4.01M in 2018Q3. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 52,251 shares and now owns 144,853 shares. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Comcast had 7 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Moffett Nathanson. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Perform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 26.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Comcast a Buy for 2019? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Alita’ leads at subpar holiday box office – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Calls Dibs on Summer 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast-owned (Nasdaq: CMCSA) Universal’s new Potter coaster in Orlando gets official name, opening date – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R had sold 1,082 shares worth $38,887 on Friday, September 21. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million on Tuesday, February 5. 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 were sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. L & S owns 6,907 shares. Goodnow Invest Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.88% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alphamark Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 384 shares. 205,858 were accumulated by Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ajo Lp holds 585,489 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 1.45 million shares. Fdx Advisors holds 150,676 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gruss Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 7.43% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,172 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 123,754 shares stake. Dana Investment Advsrs has invested 0.97% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). M Securities owns 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,162 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 10.89M shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Company has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,490 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).