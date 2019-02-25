Wcm Investment Management Has Upped Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Increased Its Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $595,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $427.26. About 2.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners

Wcm Investment Management increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 5.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management bought 17,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 321,033 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109.30 million, up from 303,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $374.76. About 458,644 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $53.53 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. Sands Diana L also sold $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12.

