Wealthtrust Fairport Upped Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 89.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,233 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.01M, up from 2,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is down 28.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,895 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98 million, up from 23,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 2.75M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Since October 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $9.46 million activity. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, February 11. Barbagallo John A sold 50,000 shares worth $3.40M. $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Sauerland John P. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,625 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Johnson Financial Incorporated stated it has 24,780 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 233 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De accumulated 228,198 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Com has invested 0.83% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Northern Trust Corp reported 6.76 million shares stake. The Indiana-based 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 14.38% or 907,222 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,565 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company holds 131,557 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 2% or 285,045 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 186,058 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 122,571 shares to 4,989 shares, valued at $165,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 29,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,656 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold CHK shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 541.62 million shares or 4.71% more from 517.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century Companies Inc has 27,726 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 2,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.33% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Harris Limited Partnership reported 0.48% stake. Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 39,660 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 185,237 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 181,572 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 412,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited invested in 11,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 45,347 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 95,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Chicago Equity Prns stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Financial Architects Inc holds 0% or 2,729 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 14,838 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $10.57 million activity. Shares for $186,000 were bought by Lawler Robert D.. RYAN THOMAS L bought $361,800 worth of stock or 200,000 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $93,800 was made by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Thursday, December 20. The insider PIGOTT M. JASON bought $21,230. MARTIN R BRAD bought $58,750 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. DUNHAM ARCHIE W bought $4.13 million worth of stock or 2.10M shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $289.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 286 shares to 67,240 shares, valued at $1.62B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunpower Corp. (Prn) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Sandridge Energy.

