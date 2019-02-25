Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 1.15B 4.54 351.70M 3.73 14.41 CB Financial Services Inc. 43.45M 3.20 7.05M 1.15 22.68

Table 1 highlights Webster Financial Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CB Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Webster Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Webster Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CB Financial Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Webster Financial Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 30.58% 12.8% 1.2% CB Financial Services Inc. 16.23% 5.3% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, CB Financial Services Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Webster Financial Corporation pay is $1.25 per share with a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meanhile, CB Financial Services Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.89 per share and 3.44% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Webster Financial Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 CB Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Webster Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.08% and an $65 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of Webster Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.3% of CB Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Webster Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, CB Financial Services Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -10.79% -10.29% -16.63% -19.34% -5.96% -4.42% CB Financial Services Inc. -0.34% -5.24% -19.07% -25.75% -12.11% -13.13%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation was less bearish than CB Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats on 14 of the 15 factors CB Financial Services Inc.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.