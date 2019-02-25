Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to pay $0.40 on Mar 15, 2019; Last Week Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is expected to pay $0.40 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:WRI) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors’s current price of $29.48 translates into 1.34% yield. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 1.06M shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57

Among 10 analysts covering Prudential PLC (LON:PRU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Prudential PLC had 28 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, December 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 13 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of PRU in report on Tuesday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 21. The stock of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 8. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, February 6. See Prudential plc (LON:PRU) latest ratings:

06/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1522.00 New Target: GBX 1558.00 Maintain

01/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Unchanged

23/01/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2270.00 New Target: GBX 2240.00 Maintain

21/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 2104.00 Maintain

10/01/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

08/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1899.00 New Target: GBX 1522.00 Maintain

07/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

13/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2163.00 New Target: GBX 2104.00 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2120.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Prudential plc shares while 251 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 259 raised stakes. 250.69 million shares or 1.95% less from 255.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 4,455 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.03% in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). 21,289 were reported by Wealthfront. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Stanley owns 7,019 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Blue Chip Ptnrs owns 11,546 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd holds 44,095 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 2.42M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.37M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ftb holds 0.02% or 541 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 613,790 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 720,785 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Prudential plc (LON:PRU).

The stock increased 3.16% or GBX 48.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1583.5. About 1.06 million shares traded. Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial services and products, and asset management services to individuals and businesses primarily in Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 40.88 billion GBP. It offers health, disability, critical illness, and accident coverage products; and life insurance products, as well as pension products and annuities. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides long-term savings and retirement products; fixed index and variable annuities; and institutional products, including guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, and medium-term note funding agreements.

Another recent and important Prudential plc (LON:PRU) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Two bargain FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d snap up for 2019 – Motley Fool UK” on January 03, 2019.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.30 million activity. 23,300 Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares with value of $2.32 million were sold by Sleyster Scott. On Monday, December 10 Pianalto Sandra bought $20,883 worth of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 91.96 million shares or 1.75% less from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 1.27 million shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Ameriprise Inc holds 506,958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 69,480 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.24% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 132,384 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company owns 87,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 41,972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 74,944 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 18,323 shares stake. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).