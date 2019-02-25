Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 38.01M 10.03 N/A 0.75 15.39 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II 8.60M 14.05 2.91M 0.23 50.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II -33.84% 0% 0%

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund pays out $1.29 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 10.65%. Meanhile, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II’s yearly dividend is $0.57 per share and 4.75% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.26% and 44.88%. 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.52% -1.62% -6.54% -9.68% -11.61% -11.41% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II 0.61% 3.59% -2.94% -3.1% -6.55% -6.17%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II on 8 of the 11 factors.