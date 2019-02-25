Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|38.01M
|10.03
|N/A
|0.75
|15.39
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II
|8.60M
|14.05
|2.91M
|0.23
|50.22
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II
|-33.84%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund pays out $1.29 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 10.65%. Meanhile, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II’s yearly dividend is $0.57 per share and 4.75% dividend yield.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.26% and 44.88%. 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.52%
|-1.62%
|-6.54%
|-9.68%
|-11.61%
|-11.41%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II
|0.61%
|3.59%
|-2.94%
|-3.1%
|-6.55%
|-6.17%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II on 8 of the 11 factors.